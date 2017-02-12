The smart money appears to be in for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event, with big favorites in all of the matches except for the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya bout.

As we've seen, the favorites in the final betting odds almost always end up winning on the show. Please note that the odds don't account for countouts and disqualifications, so while Alexa Bliss is a +2100 underdog in her title defense against Naomi tonight, that doesn't necessarily mean that she's losing the title.

Below are the current betting odds from 5 Dimes with the favorites listed first. Just a reminder that a - sign indicates the favorite and the + is indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are in their match. Right now a $100 bet on John Cena would win you $3500 if he were to win the Elimination Chamber match. However, you would need to place a $7500 wager on Bray Wyatt to win $100.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Wyatt -7500 vs. John Cena +3500 vs. AJ Styles +5000 vs. Baron Corbin +7500 vs. The Miz +10000 vs. Dean Ambrose +12500

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha -5100 vs. The Usos +2500 vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno +6000 vs. The Ascension +6000 vs. Breezango +7000 vs. The Vaudevillains +9000

Randy Orton -6000 vs. Luke Harper +2000

Nikki Bella -420 vs. Natalya +300

WWE Women's Championship Match

Naomi -6300 vs. Alexa Bliss +2100

Becky Lynch -4500 vs. Mickie James +1200

Handicap Match

Apollo Crews & Kalisto -2000 vs. Dolph Ziggler +1000

