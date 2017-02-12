As noted earlier, on a My First Day video, Josh Matthews said, "I make no bones about it, that I think I'm the best play-by-play announcer in the world, there's nobody that can touch what I do out there." You can see the full video below.

Since then, Mathews wrote on Twitter:

Seems like "My First Day" caused quite the reaction! Obviously, we are all entitled to our opinions & that makes what we do so great! — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) February 12, 2017

Impact Wrestling Ring Announcer Jeremy Borash then got involved in the conversation. The following were tweets between Mathews and Borash, all of them have since been deleted.

Borash: "No one will ever question your credibility after the 'I believe I am the greatest play by play announcer in the world,' quote. Good for you."

Mathews: "Go fly your drone."

Borash: "I will. The difference between you and that drone? One is a super over personality on a wrestling show... and the other is an announcer."

Mathews: "Don't worry @JeremyBorash after WWE, ROH, Lucha, NJPW, NOAH & any other company fires like 10 announcers, you'll get your chance!"

See Also TNA Announces Partnership With Japanese Wrestling Promotion

Borash retweeted a fan who said, "@JeremyBorash he's not even the best play by play person in his own family @MRayneTNA" to which Borash replied, "Your words... not mine."

Mathews: "Yeah, a Ring Announcer. Anyone can do that. Have you seen the people that used to work here?!?"

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.