- Above is a video of Brie and Nikki Bella sending out some updates. Brie stammered a bit through a story, which caused Nikki to say "T-t-t-today, junior!" In response, Brie said "What a B----" then continued on with her story.
They missed the part when @ViktorRiseWWE and @KonnorWWE kicked the crap out of us. Could Ascension win tonight? #WWEChamber #DoubleMeat #WWE https://t.co/XEFt7quBRG— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 12, 2017
Viktor responded to the snub:
These things tend to happen to us... https://t.co/4RyLyrl8sF— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 12, 2017
- WWE Superstars are starting to arrive for tonight's show and cameras caught up with Baron Corbin to ask how he felt.
"Feel good, feel good, as always, ya know, we prepare everyday for this. I expect to be the best, I believe I am the best and I'm walking out WWE Champion."
EXCLUSIVE: The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE is confident that he will walk out of his first #WWEChamber Match as the NEW #WWEChampion! pic.twitter.com/jJNwt0y8oe— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2017
