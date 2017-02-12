- Above, The Miz talked about his expectations on tonight's Elimination Chamber match.
- Emma sent out a reminder to fans that she will be on Raw tomorrow night. WWE has been promoting Emmalina for months and last week advertised her to appear on tomorrow's show.
Tomorrow... ?? pic.twitter.com/gHns2X7yFL— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) February 12, 2017
- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens decided to tweet at Goldberg a video of baby sloths making noises. Thanks to Owens' best friend, Chris Jericho, he and Goldberg will meet for the Universal title at Fastlane on March 5th.
.@Goldberg https://t.co/COaa7MWl6f— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 12, 2017
This is what baby sloths sound like! pic.twitter.com/j7oYINZ04V— Fascinating Videos (@FascinatingVids) February 12, 2017
