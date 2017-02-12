- Above, The Miz talked about his expectations on tonight's Elimination Chamber match.

"Confident. If you look at the year that I've had, it's a year like no other Superstar has had. I'm going to go into the Elimination Chamber, I'm going to do something, that, most people can't do," Miz said. "I'm going to get that WWE Championship, I going to go on and main event WrestleMania, because I've done it once before and I'm going to do it again."

- Emma sent out a reminder to fans that she will be on Raw tomorrow night. WWE has been promoting Emmalina for months and last week advertised her to appear on tomorrow's show.

- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens decided to tweet at Goldberg a video of baby sloths making noises. Thanks to Owens' best friend, Chris Jericho, he and Goldberg will meet for the Universal title at Fastlane on March 5th.

— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 12, 2017

