As noted, WWE has been promoting an "all-new" Elimination Chamber structure for tonight's pay-per-view. You can check out the new structure below, and join us for our live match-by-match coverage of the show by clicking here.

Here's your all new Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/lkXqP1WJy4 — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) February 12, 2017

J'aime beaucoup la nouvelle Élimination Chamber pic.twitter.com/cLMFHxiwWe — #DIY (@xKevin60) February 12, 2017

@DanThePumpkinma contributed to this article.