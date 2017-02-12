Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

The bell rings and Mojo goes at him but Hawkins stalls. Mojo charges again but Hawkins goes back to the ropes.

Mojo finally gets Hawkins and takes his knee out, sending Hawkins to the floor for a breather. Mojo brings him back in but drops him over the apron. Hawkins turns it around with a kick before running Mojo into the apron. We go to commercial with Hawkins in control.

Back from the break and Hawkins is still in control. Mojo fights back and gets a close 2 count. More back and forth. Hawkins nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Mojo ends up decking Hawkins with a big right and catching him in the tilt-a-whirl for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

After the match, Mojo celebrates as the referee checks on Hawkins.

