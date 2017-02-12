Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Back from a break and we go to the ring for tonight's Handicap Match. Apollo Crews is out first. Kalisto makes his way out next but Dolph Ziggler attacks him from behind. Crews comes out of the ring but Ziggler retreats through the crowd. Ziggler has entered the ring now. Crews and referees check on Kalisto. Ziggler laughs as Crews marches back to the ring.

The bell rings and Crews unloads on Ziggler.

Crews keeps control until Ziggler focuses on the neck. We see Kalisto limping to the ring while a referee warns him. Ziggler argues with the referee in the ring. Crews takes advantage and nails a big enziguri to the head. Kalisto finally makes his way in and puts Ziggler on the mat. Kalisto comes off the ropes and nails a roundhouse to the head.

Ziggler sends Kalisto into the corner but Crews tags in. Crews ends up hitting the sitdown powerbomb for the win.

Winners: Apollo Crews and Kalisto

After the match, Crews and Kalisto stand tall as we go to replays. Ziggler comes over and takes Kalisto's feet out, causing him to fall off the apron. Crews chases Ziggler back into the ring but Ziggler stomps away. Ziggler grabs a steel chair and wraps it around Crews' foot. The referee warns Ziggler but he stomps on the foot anyway. Crews yells in pain. Ziggler pulls back over to damage the foot again. Ziggler works him over and stomps on the foot while it's in the chair again. Ziggler leaves as Kalisto comes in to check on Crews with the referees. It sounds like there's a "thank you Ziggler" chant.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.