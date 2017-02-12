Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Ascension vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. American Alpha

We go to the ring and out first comes Heath Slater and Rhyno. Tyler Breeze and Fandango are out next. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena tonight.

Slater and Fandango start things off. Breeze and Rhyno end up going at it next. Slater tags in for the double team. Fandango tags back in and turns it around on Slater. The first pin happens after Rhyno hits a Gore. Breezango has been eliminated. The Vaudevillains are out next as Simon Gotch and Aiden English run to the ring. They take out Rhyno on the floor but Slater jumps out onto the. Slater brings Rhyno back into the ring and tags himself in.

Gotch works over Slater until Rhyno gets a shot in. English tags in and goes at it with Slater. Slater hits him with a DDT for the pin. The Vaudevillains have been eliminated. The Usos are out next.

Jimmy Uso goes to work on Slater first. Slater with a counter before tagging in Rhyno. Jimmy turns it around on Rhyno and beats him into their corner. Jey Uso tags in and drops Rhyno for a 2 count. Slater comes back in and fights back but misses a kick. Jey catches him in a big Samoan Drop for a 2 count as Rhyno breaks it up. Jey sends Uso to the floor. Jimmy tags in but Slater doesn't see it. Jimmy with a superkick for the pin. Slater and Rhyno are eliminated.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Jason Jordan are next. The Usos meet them on the ramp and they start brawling. They hit the ring and Alpha hits a double team. Gable with a crossbody on Jey for an early pin attempt. The Usos double team Gable as the referee is distracted. Jimmy tags in for another double team off the top. Gable kicks out at 2. The Usos keep control and get in another cheap shot while the referee is distracted. Jordan finally gets a tag to unload. They go for the double team and Gable gets the pin. The Usos have been eliminated. Gable turns around to a big superkick. The Usos beat Jordan and Gable down as referees try to get them to leave.

The Usos finally leave but the damage has been done to the champions. Gable gets thrown into the steel steps and Jordan takes a big Superfly splash. The Ascension are out next while the champions are still laid out. Konnor bumps into one of The Usos as he and Viktor march to the ring. They enter and stand over Jordan. They grab Jordan for the double team and hit it. Gable breaks the pin just in time. Konnor launches Gable onto the top rope. Viktor tags in and they double team Jordan.

Jordan kicks out after another double team. The finish sees Gable avoid an attack on the floor from Konnor, enter the ring and hit the double team with Jordan for the pin on Viktor.

Winners: American Alpha

After the match, Gable and Jordan stand tall with the titles as The Ascension looks on.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.