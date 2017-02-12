Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Bella with the home state pop. Natalya is out next.

The bell rings and Natalya taunts Nikki with the "you can't see me" gesture. Natalya slaps her and they go to work back and forth. Natalya gets in some offense and talks some trash but Nikki applies a kneebar. Natalya makes it to the bottom rope and goes to the floor but Nikki kicks her in the back. Nikki comes off the apron with a clothesline.

Natalya calls for a time out. She takes advantage of Nikki being distracted and shoves her into the ring post. Natalya talks trash to the crowd and mocks Nikki now. Natalya brings it back in for a snap suplex. Natalya wastes some time as fans boo her. She goes back to work on Nikki in the corner with boots. Natalya wastes more time but hits a basement dropkick. Natalya keeps Nikki grounded now.

Natalya keeps control until Nikki gets the Fearless Lock applied. Nikki makes a comeback and dropkicks Natalya now. Nikki slams Natalya on her head and covers for a 2 count. Nikki goes on to hit the big forearm but Natalya still kicks out at 2. Nikki with a spinebuster for a 2 count. Nikki hits a springboard enziguri for another 2 count. They end up top as Natalya hits a big superplex. Natalya applies the Sharpshooter now. Nikki crawls for the bottom rope but Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Nikki breaks the hold and gets the Fearless Lock applied. Natalya eventually makes it to the bottom rope. Natalya sends Nikki to the floor and they tumble to the floor together. The brawl continues as the referee counts. Nikki sends Natalya into the barrier and keeps hitting her. Nikki goes to enter the ring but Natalya stops her. They both get counted out.

Double Count Out

After the bell, fans boo. Natalya brings Nikki back into the ring but the referee gets in between them. Natalya drops Nikki with a cheap shot. Natalya leaves as fans boo. Nikki recovers and spears her on the ramp. They brawl until Natalya runs away to the back. Nikki's music hits as she makes her exit.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.