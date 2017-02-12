Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. Luke Harper is out next.

Back and forth to start. Harper drops Orton for an early 2 count. They come back into the ring and Harper nails a dropkick. Harper goes to the top but Orton knocks him out to the floor. Orton poses in the corner for a pop. Harper comes back in and Orton whips him into the corner hard. They go back to the floor and Orton slams Harper on top of the announce table. Orton brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

More back and forth in and out of the ring for several minutes. Harper nails a big clothesline and a superkick at one point but Orton kicked out. Harper stands tall over Orton. Orton goes for the RKO but it's blocked. Harper with a kick to the gut. Harper with a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

They trade shots from their knees now. They fight up and trade uppercuts. Harper unloads but Orton blocks the discus clothesline and hits the RKO out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton stands tall as we go to replays. We come back to Orton standing with the WrestleMania 33 banner in the background.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.