Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix.

This is Naomi's first title reign in WWE. Bliss won the title back on December 4th at the TLC pay-per-view.

Below are photos and video from the match:

