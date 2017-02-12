- As seen on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins in singles action. In the Fallout video above, Mojo says the win was a good start and an honor kicking off the pay-per-view. Mojo says this was a good start but nothing more, and there's a lot more to come.
It's official: Nikki @BellaTwins and @NatbyNature could NOT be further from resolving their issues! @MaryseMizanin #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VQEYbncI5F— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2017
