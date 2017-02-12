- As seen on tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show, Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins in singles action. In the Fallout video above, Mojo says the win was a good start and an honor kicking off the pay-per-view. Mojo says this was a good start but nothing more, and there's a lot more to come.

@marysemizanin was caught up in a fight between @thenikkibella and @natbynature! #WWEChamber @wwenetwork #WWE #SDLive A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

