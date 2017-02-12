Welcome to Wrestling Inc's coverage of WWE Talking Smack, post-WWE Elimination Chamber edition. Guests include new SmackDown LIVE Women's Champion Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and American Alpha.

- Renee Young and Daniel Bryan talk about the show and Bryan teases a championship match on Tuesday, but decides to not reveal his plans. Still says we're not guaranteed to what we'll see at WrestleMania.

- Alexa Bliss and Mickie James join the show. Bliss says this is just a hiccup in her career and will come back better than ever. Bliss blames her loss on a no good very bad day she's had in the area. Mickie in just as good a mood. Mickie says she doesn't make excuses and went too lightly on Becky Lynch. Bliss says she feels Naomi still isn't the champ and knows who can make her rematch and asks Bryan to make it, and defers it to Renee. Daniel tells Bliss to come back to her after her bad days get better and is in better shape. James puts over the opportunities WWE is giving women, but feels like she's getting the short end of the stick. Mickie says the younger generation is selfish and her generation doesn't get the credit it deserves. When asked about future plans, Bliss says she'll regain the title and prevent Naomi from going into her hometown as champ.

- We get the callback from last week's James Hogsworth shtick before heading to the Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton match.

- Bryan puts over the Orton/Harper match and says this is the best version of Orton that he's seen. He makes an early pick of Orton over Wyatt if Mania were to happen tonight.

- Moving to the Ziggler vs. Crews/Kalisto match, Bryan says he doesn't condone Ziggler's actions and his main concern is Apollo Crews' health.

- Tag Champs American Alpha join the show. Bryan dubs them the kings of tag team turmoil matches. They give the Uso's flack for being sore losers. Bryan puts over the Ascension with their win last week and looked good this week in a losing effort. They call Ascension the most physical tag team on the roster. They say they accept the pressure that's on them and like having the targets on their back. When asked about a dream scenario, Gable says he dreams of a day where a tag team match main events WrestleMania.

- Bryan talks about the Nikki Bella and Natalya match. Bryan says he tries to separate himself from being Nikki's brother-in-law. He says although these attacks might be great for the fans, it isn't always great for the competitors. Bryan calls Natalya "a completely different person" than she was when he met her years ago, and even six months ago. Bryan doing his best to justify the mean girl type storyline. Bryan says they ultimately have to protect their superstars.

