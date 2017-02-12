- We see the Elimination Chamber being lowered as the announcers lead us to a video package.

Greg Hamilton gives us the rules for the match before WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes his way out. Baron Corbin is out next. The Miz stops and stares at the Chamber before entering his pod. Bray Wyatt is out next as the arena lights up with fireflies. AJ Styles is out next, followed by WWE Champion John Cena.

Cena and AJ lock up to start as fans do dueling chants. Cena drops AJ first. AJ comes back and they trade shots. AJ side steps and puts Cena in the backbreaker rack. AJ sends Cena to the mat for a 2 count. Cena ends up sending AJ to the mat and hitting the sunset flip powerbomb for a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena takes AJ down but AJ kicks him away. AJ drops Cena over his knee for a 2 count.

Cena keeps control and calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle as the timer counts down. Cena turns his attention to the pods and in comes Ambrose to a pop. Ambrose ducks Cena and goes to work on him, tossing him out to the steel. Ambrose whips Cena into the steel a few times and stomps away. AJ comes out but Ambrose blocks him and sends him into the steel. Ambrose knocks AJ back into the ring. They trade counters until Ambrose plants AJ on the steel floor. Ambrose climbs to the top of a pod and launches himself onto Cena.

Ambrose and AJ go at it now. Cena comes over and nails a two-man German suplex as Corbin looks on from his pod. We get dueling chants for Cena now. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment on Ambrose but drops him when AJ runs at him. The sequence ends with all three on the mat as the timer counts down again. Bray Wyatt is the next man in. Wyatt floors Ambrose, then takes Cena out. Wyatt with a big toss to Ambrose. AJ dumps Wyatt to the steel over the top rope. AJ springboards up but Wyatt catches him and launches him into the steel chains. Wyatt poses and waits for AJ to get up. Wyatt runs into the ring post. AJ with kicks to Wyatt. AJ with a guillotine leg drop to Wyatt.

Cena and AJ go at it now. Styles climbs the chains but Cena climbs with him. They fight up on the side of the structure and trade shots. Styles knocks Cena down to the steel. AJ moves over to the top of a pod. Ambrose joins him up top. They trade shots on top of the pod and send each other face first into the glass. Ambrose drops AJ on top of the pod. Wyatt grabs Ambrose's leg and pulls him to the steel. Wyatt works over Ambrose in the corner now. Wyatt with headbutts. AJ comes to the top from the top of the pod. Wyatt climbs up but Ambrose brings them both to the mat and AJ lands hard on his neck. The next man let into the match is Corbin.

Corbin comes in swinging. He uses the steel against Ambrose. Ambrose side steps a move but Corbin blocks the bulldog. Corbin catches Ambrose in Deep Six. Wyatt works over Corbin now. Corbin blocks Sister Abigail and sends Wyatt into a pod, then to the steel. Corbin drops Wyatt on the steel again with a modified STO. Corbin catches Styles in another End of Days but Cena applies the STF on Corbin before he can make a pin. Corbin counters the STF and catches Cena in End of Days. Ambrose with a dropkick to Corbin, taking him back to the steel. Ambrose sends Corbin face first into the steel a few times. Corbin turns it around on Ambrose as everyone else is laid out. Miz watches from his pod.

Corbin blocks a Dirty Deeds and sends Ambrose face first into the chains. The timer counts down as Corbin stands tall and waits for The Miz. Miz slowly leaves his pod as Corbin yells at him. Ambrose rolls Corbin up from behind for the pin. Corbin has been eliminated.

Corbin nails Ambrose and sends him through the glass of a pod before leaving the Chamber. Fans sang "Goodbye" to Corbin. Corbin stalks Ambrose as referees try to get him to leave. Corbin mushes Ambrose into the steel and works him over some more. Corbin brings Ambrose back into the ring and drops him with End of Days. Referees yell at Corbin and he finally leaves the Chamber. Miz, who is still in his pod, comes out to take advantage and get the pin on Ambrose. Ambrose has been eliminated.

Miz mocks Daniel Bryan and does the "yes!" kicks to Wyatt and Cena. Miz with a double dropkick to Cena and Wyatt. Styles comes in but Miz works him over in the corner with more kicks. Miz with corner dropkicks to his opponents now. Miz with a corner clothesline to Cena. Miz goes to the top but Wyatt grabs him and pulls him down. Miz counters and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on the steel. Miz climbs to the top and nails a crossbody but Cena rolls through and lifts him for the AA. Cena nails it and covers for the pin. The Miz has been eliminated.

Styles and Wyatt attack Cena now. Wyatt drops Styles but misses the senton. Cena unloads on AJ with shoulders and the big slam. Wyatt charges but Cena slams him too. Cena calls for a double Five Knuckle Shuffle and nails it. Wyatt charges but Cena hits him with the AA. Styles blocks the AA and hits a Styles Clash on Cena. AJ rolls Cena up for a 2 count. Styles springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm but Cena ducks. Cena nails the AA on Styles and covers for a close 2 count. Cena climbs the steel and stands on top of a pod. Cena points to the WrestleMania banner and nails a dive onto Wyatt and AJ.

Wyatt ends up countering Cena and hitting Sister Abigail. Wyatt pins Cena and Cena has been eliminated.

Wyatt stares AJ down. AJ fights back but Wyatt drops him. Wyatt mounts AJ with strikes now. Wyatt points at the WrestleMania 33 sign and goes right back to work on AJ. AJ takes Wyatt's leg out as he charges. AJ with a forearm for a 2 count. Wyatt turns upside down and grabs AJ for Sister Abigail. AJ blocks it and rolls him up for 2. They trade shots and Wyatt floors AJ with a clothesline for a 2 count.

More back and forth. AJ springboards in and nails the 450 but Wyatt kicks out at 2. Styles drops his elbow pad and springboards in again but Wyatt catches him in Sister Abigail for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Bray Wyatt

- After the bell, Wyatt's music hits as the crowd pops. Wyatt sits in the corner as the referee presents him with the title. Wyatt stands tall as his arm is raised. Wyatt laughs and falls to the mat celebrating. Wyatt raises the title and points at the WrestleMania 33 banner as we go to replays. We come back and the arena is lit up with fireflies. Wyatt raises the title and points at the WrestleMania sign. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton makes his way to the stage and stares at the ring. Wyatt stares back. Elimination Chamber goes off the air with Wyatt posing and laughing while on his knees.

