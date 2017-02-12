Bray Wyatt became the new WWE Champion after winning tonight's Elimination Chamber match over former champion John Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

This is Wyatt's first singles title run since debuting with WWE. Cena just won the title back on January 29th at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Below are photos and video from the match:

