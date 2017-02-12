- As seen at WWE Elimination Chamber tonight, Dolph Ziggler destroyed Apollo Crews and Kalisto after losing to them in a Handicap Match. In the Fallout video above, Ziggler is approached for comments but has nothing to say.
- As noted, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Triple H tweeted the following on the new champion:
.@NaomiWWE was a part of the original @WWENXT ... and now she's brought HER glow to the #SDLive Women's Championship. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/OpMStdWcpB— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
