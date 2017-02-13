- Above is video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi celebrating with husband Jimmy Uso after her big win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
A man of his own creation.— Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017
He followed his own path..
..to the @WWE Championship.
Congratulations to @WWEBrayWyatt. #WWEChamber #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r8f-gu5drR
Bray also tweeted, declaring the Era of Wyatt:
#EraOfWyatt pic.twitter.com/sCwBRM5n9l— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 13, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.