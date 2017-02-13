While Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton vs. new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt should be official for WrestleMania 33, WWE is using some interesting language in their official WrestleMania 33 preview as they wonder if Orton vs. Wyatt will actually take place. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wondered the same on Talking Smack last night, noting that we still have 7 weeks until the big show in Orlando.

WWE posted the following in their WrestleMania 33 preview, calling this a developing situation:

Are Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton destined to clash for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania? Following his faithful follower Randy Orton winning the 2017 Royal Rumble, The Wyatt Family doubled down on their success when Bray Wyatt walked away from the Elimination Chamber Match as the new WWE Champion. However, amid The Eater of Worlds' championship celebration, the WWE Universe has collectively begun to ask one simple question: Will he and Randy Orton actually clash at this year's WrestleMania? It is, of course, tradition for the Royal Rumble Match winner to take on the champion of their brand at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, in this case, there are many variables. Will Wyatt and Orton want to face each other at WrestleMania? And will that point become moot if John Cena invokes a rematch clause for the WWE Championship between now and WrestleMania? As Daniel Bryan put perfectly on WWE Network's Talking Smack, a lot can happen in the seven weeks leading up to WrestleMania. Stay with WWE.com for more updates on this developing situation, and be sure to tune in to SmackDown LIVE, Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see what happens next.

