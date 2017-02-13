Tonight's WWE RAW takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Bayley to battle Charlotte Flair once more for the Raw Women's Championship
* Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to hold WWE's first-ever "Festival of Friendship"
* Will Strowman's rampage continue?
* Emmalina makes her debut
* Are Enzo Amore & Big Cass in line for a Raw Tag Team Title opportunity?
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.