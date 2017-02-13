- Daniel Bryan unboxes his new Seed Bank Box in this video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- The Rock tweeted the following on Bray Wyatt capturing the WWE Title at last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:
Hell yes. Big fan of his talent and couldn't happen to a better dude. Welcome to the club, enjoy the ride and have fun! Congrats brother. https://t.co/fdtl1CwKQq— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 13, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.