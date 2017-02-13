- At this point, you never know when we might be seeing former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in action. Over the weekend, Silva scored a victory vs. Derek Brunson in the co-main event of UFC 208, ending his losing skid and scoring a 14th win in the division.

- UFC president Dana White believes Derek Brunson, not Anderson Silva, should have been declared the winner at UFC 208. White, during his post-fight interview with FOX Sports 1, stated that he had it tied heading into the third, giving Brunson the nod. Judges, though, ruled in favor of "The Spider," scoring it for him in all three rounds.

"I had the fight one round to one round going into the third, and I gave the last to Brunson," White said. "But it's one of those things. I say it all the time, if you don't want it to go to the judges, don't let it go to the judges."

- While we might have to wait a while to see it actually happen, new UFC female featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and Cris Cyborg squared off over the weekend. Cyborg is the current Invicta FC featherweight titleholder, but remains on the sidelines due to an issue with USADA.

New UFC women's featherweight champ @IronLadyMMA and @CrisCyborg didn't wait long to have their first staredown (via Cyborg's IG). pic.twitter.com/5XExT5qFYc — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 12, 2017

