- Once again, the final betting odds pretty much accurately called all of the matches at last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The only match that was somewhat off was the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya match, which ended in a double countout, however it was clear that a non-finish was likely as that was the only bout without a big favorite (Nikki was -420 while Natalya was +300, while the other favorites for all of the other matches ranged from -2000 to -7500). In the case of a draw or no-contest, the money is returned to the bettor.
- Seth Rollins, who tore his MCL on RAW two weeks ago during a brawl with Samoa Joe, posted the following on Instagram this morning:
"At the time, my life just seemed too complete, and maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves."
