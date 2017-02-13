- In what was billed as "Kurt Angle's final match in the U.K.", Angle defeated Alberto Del Rio via submission with the ankle lock at last night's What Culture Pro Wrestling "True Destiny" event. Angle commented on the match on his Twitter, writing:

- The theme song for the Death Crew Council (DCC) was released on iTunes last night and it is now available for download at this link.

- As noted, Kenny Omega will be a part of this month's Ring of Honor "Honor Rising" events at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on February 26th and 27th. The events will air live with English commentary on New Japan World. Omega is scheduled to team with ROH Champion Adam Cole on the 26th to face Jay & Mark Briscoe. The following night he will team with Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks to face Kazuchika Okada & Will Ospreay & The Briscoes. Below are the full cards for both nights:

Honor Rising Night 1 – February 26th

* Kenny Omega & Adam Cole vs. The Briscoes

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Dalton Castle vs. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & Punisher Martinez

* The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

* Cody Rhodes & Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal & Katsuyori Shibata

* Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious & Tiger Mask vs. Sanda, Bushi & Evil

* Kushida, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young, Jado & Gedo

Honor Rising Night 2 – February 27th

* Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay & The Briscoes

* ROH World Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Yoshi-Hashi

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Punisher Martinez

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay Lethal & Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Hangman Page & Bad Luck Fale

* War Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi & Delirious vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Bushi, Evil & Sanada

* Kushida, Henare & David Finlay vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young

