Many WWE stars took to Twitter to congratulate Naomi for winning her first WWE singles Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. Rusev had a great tweet using a line from Rocky IV, as seen below. Rusev and Lana's characters are inspired by the Rocky IV villains, Ivan Drago and his wife, Ludmilla Vobet Drago:


You can check out more responses to Naomi's win below:














Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles