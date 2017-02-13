Many WWE stars took to Twitter to congratulate Naomi for winning her first WWE singles Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. Rusev had a great tweet using a line from Rocky IV, as seen below. Rusev and Lana's characters are inspired by the Rocky IV villains, Ivan Drago and his wife, Ludmilla Vobet Drago:

Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017

You can check out more responses to Naomi's win below:

So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017

Im crying!!! The struggle baby!! You did it @NaomiWWE — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 13, 2017

Just read on my timeline that @NaomiWWE finally won the title. I just love her and am so happy the day has FINALLY come! #youdeserveit — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 13, 2017

Crying seeing @NaomiWWE win! The most underrated athlete & entertainer in business! You inspire me. #FEELtheGLOW — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 13, 2017

