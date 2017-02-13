Many WWE stars took to Twitter to congratulate Naomi for winning her first WWE singles Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber last night. Rusev had a great tweet using a line from Rocky IV, as seen below. Rusev and Lana's characters are inspired by the Rocky IV villains, Ivan Drago and his wife, Ludmilla Vobet Drago:
Congrats to @NaomiWWE she won. If you can change than she can change than we all can change.— Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) February 13, 2017
You can check out more responses to Naomi's win below:
So proud of @NaomiWWE for becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion! It's been a long journey and so well deserved!! Love you girl! -Brie— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 13, 2017
Goosebumps @NaomiWWE ?????? #FEELtheGLOW #Champ— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 13, 2017
Im crying!!! The struggle baby!! You did it @NaomiWWE— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 13, 2017
Congrats to @NaomiWWE! One of the best athletes, and best people in the game!#WWEChamber @WWE— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 13, 2017
Nevertheless, she persisted. You deserve it, @NaomiWWE ??— JadeTNA (@JadeTNA) February 13, 2017
Congrats to @NaomiWWE!!! YOU DESERVE THIS! Bout damn time! #WomensChampion #Hut— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 13, 2017
Just read on my timeline that @NaomiWWE finally won the title. I just love her and am so happy the day has FINALLY come! #youdeserveit— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 13, 2017
Words Can't even remotely come close to describing how Happy&Proud I am to see My girl @NaomiWWE Win the @WWE #SmackDown #WomensChampionship— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 13, 2017
Crying seeing @NaomiWWE win! The most underrated athlete & entertainer in business! You inspire me. #FEELtheGLOW— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) February 13, 2017
No one more deserving ! Congratulations @NaomiWWE !!! ???? https://t.co/8ehKVgSEUJ— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) February 13, 2017
Congratulations beautiful!!! @NaomiWWE!!! ?????? #FEELtheGLOW— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 13, 2017
Omg Omg Omg!!!!!!!! Congratulations @NaomiWWE!!!! #youdeserveit soooooo so much!!!! I am so happy for you. Truly!!! #WWEChamber #wwe— Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) February 13, 2017
@NaomiWWE NO, with that gold around your middle.... you, you're the BEST !— Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) February 13, 2017
