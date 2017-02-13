- The latest WWE Top 10 video above looks at WWE stars hugging it out. Randy Savage embracing Miss Elizabeth topped the list, followed by Shawn Michaels hugging Bret Hart on RAW in 2010 and Kane & Daniel Bryan hugging it out.

- John Cena commented on losing the WWE Championship at last night's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, writing on Twitter:

Never fear failure. Learn from it. Fear not having the courage to try. #NeverGiveUp #EarnTheDay — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 13, 2017

- WWE sent us the following regarding Contenders Clothing partnering with WWE to create a collection of WWE-inspired boxer briefs:

CONTENDERS CLOTHING AND WWE ANNOUNCE CO-BRANDED BOXER BRIEF COLLECTION "WWE Contenders Collection" will be available for pre-order February 2017 at Magic (Las Vegas, NV; February 13, 2017) -- Contenders Clothing (Contenders), the men's active lifestyle apparel company inspired by die-hard competitors but designed for the everyday man, has partnered with WWE to create a co-branded exclusive collection of WWE-inspired boxer briefs, called "WWE Contenders Collection". Contenders is the first to create unique and exciting licensed boxer briefs in conjunction with WWE. The WWE Contenders Collection includes adult and youth size boxer briefs that feature WWE Superstars and Legends, including WWE Superstars John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and WWE Hall of Famers "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The collection will be available for pre-order at Magic February 21-23 in Las Vegas. "We're honored to be making the first deal of this kind with WWE, one of the largest and most respected sports and entertainment brands in the world. Our brand's ethos of strength and determination perfectly matches that of WWE; it was a natural fit and we're looking forward to sharing this collection with potential retail partners," said Contenders CEO, Jonathan Snyder. The colors, taglines and symbols featured in the WWE Contenders Collection are a representation of each WWE Superstars' unique persona. Pairs come in WWE exclusive packaging imprinted with the WWE Championship title and will contain a limited edition collector's card, another unique attribute and industry first. All Contenders' collections, including WWE Contenders Collection, Creed and Rocky, feature Contenders' celebrated RideControl™ technology, Jacquarded waistband, stamped tags, adjustment control, and ultra-comfortable fabrics. Adult sizes range from S to 2XL while youth sizes range from S to XL. Dedicated to supporting heroes and fighters among us, Contenders also gives back to the community through its Everyday Contenders program. As part of this program, $1 from the sale of boxer briefs go towards supporting a particular cause, family or person in order help them in their fight to overcome odds or challenges they are facing.

