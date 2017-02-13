- Above is a trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which features unique pairings in a car singing karaoke in each episode. One of the episodes features John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal, who are both featured in the trailer.

- As noted, Linda McMahon had her Senate confirmation hearing in late January to run the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump's administration. The Senate will vote on Tuesday on her nomination. She is expected to easily be be confirmed.

- Virgil sent some advice for James Ellsworth during last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which you can check out below:

James Ellsworth smell the catering while you can. One day you'll be rolling with me at a wrestle con hustlin $20's #WWEChamber — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017

Virgil also commented on Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Championship:

Bray Wyatt is going to Olive Garden tonight boy #WWEChamber — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017

Husky Harris just won the big strap! Think about that. Anything is possible! #BlackHistoryMonth — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017

- Speaking of Virgil, he was in attendance at this past weekend's ROH television tapings, as seen in the photo below (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Joseph Gerard):

