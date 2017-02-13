- Above is a trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which features unique pairings in a car singing karaoke in each episode. One of the episodes features John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal, who are both featured in the trailer.
- Virgil sent some advice for James Ellsworth during last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which you can check out below:
James Ellsworth smell the catering while you can. One day you'll be rolling with me at a wrestle con hustlin $20's #WWEChamber— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017
Virgil also commented on Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Championship:
Bray Wyatt is going to Olive Garden tonight boy #WWEChamber— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017
Husky Harris just won the big strap! Think about that. Anything is possible! #BlackHistoryMonth— Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) February 13, 2017
- Speaking of Virgil, he was in attendance at this past weekend's ROH television tapings, as seen in the photo below (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Joseph Gerard):
