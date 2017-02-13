Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long has been announced for the 2017 Hall of Fame, joining Kurt Angle and The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

Speaking to FOX Sports , Long said that he was really surprised about getting the call.

"Well, I was really surprised, you know?," Long said, when asked about his reaction when he got the call. "I had thought about being inducted into the Hall of Fame and I thought 'well, if they're going to do that, I'm pretty sure my time will come one day.' And that's what did happen. I was real excited, it's such an honor to be a part of something like this. To go into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame… man, it's just great. It don't get no better than that.

"I just want to thank Vince McMahon and the McMahon family, and the WWE Universe, and all the people that just hung out with me and wanted some more Teddy Long. I'm just excited right now so I'm kind of lost for words."

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando

