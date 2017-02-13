Milena Roucka, a.k.a. Rosa Mendes, announced her retirement from WWE today on Instagram.

Roucka signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2006, and made her main roster debut in 2008. She has been out of action since becoming pregnant in April of 2015. She gave birth to her daughter, Jordan Elizabeth, on February 13, 2016.

"Today is Jordan's first birthday and it's also the day that I am announcing my retirement from the WWE," Roucka wrote. " As I write these words I have tears in my eyes because of the love I have for my WWE family, and especially for the WWE universe. For the last 10 years, WWE was my life, my world and my family. I was Rosa Mendes. Now I am Milena Roucka, Jordan's mother, a soon to be wife and a hard working entrepreneur. For years I have been fortunate to put smiles on people's faces worldwide, performed for hundreds of thousands of fans and lived off of the adrenaline from the WWE audience."

You can view the full announcement below:

