Road Warrior Animal ranted about the Grammys on his Facebook page last night. The awards show featured several politically charged speeches, topped by A Tribe Called Quest and rappers Consequence, Anderson .Paak and Busta Rhymes, who referred to President Trump as "President Agent Orange." This did not sit will with the WWE Hall of Famer, who wrote:

"Once again Rappers ruin the Grammys with that stupid song with words like resist and no one can tell you what to do. Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from the southern borders or all the Radical Islamic that promote death to America? Really well legends it's your relative using those drugs ir getting killed by terrorists then you will get it. Insulting performance!"

Animal apologized today for his comments, posting the following on Facebook:

"After reading what my post last night on the Grammys I see that I misspoken and I am embarrassed. What I wrote is not what I was trying to get across.

I should always do spellcheck on the manner in which I send my messages and I don't for that, I am sorry , I was stupid. What I wrote by no means reflects how I actually feel, I am not a racist or a bigot or think things happen in certain parts of the country and they don't happen anywhere else.

I am a realist I should've should've chosen my words more wisely for that I apologize. I feel horrible for hurting anyones feelings.

I have nothing against people of color, I have nothing against people of Muslim faith, I have nothing against people of Mexico, I have nothing against anybody. I was just making a statement about a song that I did not like that's all.

I should've double checked my post. I should've checked my grammar and should have made certain aim what I was trying to say would come across that way. I made a simple mistake and regret it. I wrote it like a run on sentence.

I know it looks like I'm saying these people of certain backgrounds do certain things and I by no means feel that way, so if I offended anyone I apologize.

I should know better, you know we all at one time or another get thought in our heads that we want to put in print that when we think it sounds like what we want to say is coming out and after we read it we go omg, that's what I did this morning.

It was a mistake I love and respect everyone I could care less if a persons origin or his or her beliefs as long as we all respect each other that's all that matters.

Once again I apologize.

Thanks for understanding.

