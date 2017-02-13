- WWE posted the video above with Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Mojo Rawley, James Ellsworth and Nikki Bella discussing their worst Valentine's Day date. Nikki replied saying that it was her ex-boyfriend, Dolph Ziggler.

"Dolph Ziggler... just kidding," Nikki said. "I always had a really good Valentine's Day, because unless you were my serious boyfriend, I always went out with my girlfriends and we always had a lot of fun. There might be some Valentines that I don't remember... but I'm going to stick with Dolph Ziggler!"

- WWE posted the storyline injury update below on Shinsuke Nakamura's worked knee injury from NXT: Takeover a couple of weeks ago. WWE stated that Nakamura is at the Performance Center getting ready for Bobby Roode. As noted, Nakamura worked this past week's weekend's NXT live events in Philly and New York.

