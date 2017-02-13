- Above is the trailer for WWE Studios' The Marine 5, which features The Miz reprising his role as Jake Carter from The Marine 3: Homefront and The Marine 4: Moving Target. The movie also stars new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel and Maryse, who are all featured in the trailer.

- For today only, you can take 30% off your order at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SAVE30 at checkout. The offer excludes titles and memorabilia and expires 2/13 at 11:59 PT.

- As noted, WWE revealed today that former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. Triple H congratulated Teddy on Twitter, writing:

From ring crew and referee to General Manager of Smackdown. @teddyplayalong can now add #WWEHOF to his 30-year resume. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/L9hG7n5RVf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.