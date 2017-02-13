- WWE posted the video above of Bayley arriving to the arena in Las Vegas for tonight's RAW with Sasha Banks. Bayley will challenge WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte for the title on tonight's show.

- NBC affiliate KPNX has a short interview here with Baron Corbin, who discussed returning to Phoenix for last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Corbin talked about getting into a fight at practice when he was with the Arizona Cardinals, and revealed offensive line coach Russ Grimm's response.

"When I walked back Russ was like 'that a boy'. That's something that stands out in your mind," Corbin said.

- As noted, Kenny Omega took part in a Q&A session for 4FW last month. A Twitter user posted a GIF of comments that Omega made about Sami Zayn, where he said that Zayn was one of the most talented wrestlers that he had ever worked with. Omega said that Zayn's "creativity and his mind for wrestling almost... it made me more passionate about trying to make matches more creatively to compete with him."

Sami responded to Omega's comments, tweeting:

