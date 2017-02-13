- ROH announced that Sonjay Dutt will be facing Marty Scurll for the ROH World TV Championship at Manhattan Mayhem on Saturday, March 4th (provided that Scurll is still champion), As noted, Dutt was a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center two weeks ago.

Lucha Underground confirmed that the first two seasons of Lucha Underground will be available to stream on Netflix. They noted on Twitter that they will be "be available on Netflix Spring of 2017"

- As noted, Kurl Angle defeated Alberto Del Rio via submission with the ankle lock at last night's What Culture Pro Wrestling "True Destiny" event. Del Rio will also be wrestling at tonight's WCPW event in Leicester, United Kingdom. Paige is with Del Rio in Leicester, as seen below:

@WrestlingInc Paige is here in Leicester for WCPW pic.twitter.com/9f0SynIcZz — Adam (@FightBeckFight) February 13, 2017

