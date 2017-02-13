- We noted before that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston had a bet going for the Super Bowl 51, which saw Kofi's New England Patriots defeat Xavier's Atlanta Falcons. In the video above from backstage at RAW, Woods pays up and wears Patriots gear.

WWE stock was up 3.14% today, closing at $22.66 per share. Today's high was $22.70 and the low was $22.06.

- Triple H has announced Kassius Ohno vs. WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode plus Shinsuke Nakamura's return to the ring for next Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from the University of Central Florida campus. These are the final tapings before WrestleMania 33.

