- Above is a clip from tonight's Holy Foley episode with Mick Foley trying to get Noelle Foley to conquer some of her fears as she continues to train for an in-ring career with WWE.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Las Vegas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Sin Cara

* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen below, WWE opened tonight's RAW in Las Vegas with a graphic in memory of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., who passed away at the age of 68 this weekend.

WWE remembers Chavo Guerrero Sr before Raw pic.twitter.com/zY6KoxFF1D — Logan (@mattcail) February 14, 2017

