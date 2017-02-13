- Emma finally made her WWE TV return as Emmalina on tonight's RAW from Las Vegas but she did not wrestle and it appears the Emmalina character is already done. Above is video of the quick appearance, where she teases another makeover from Emmalina back to Emma.

- WWE has confirmed that the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be a SmackDown-exclusive event. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. MITB 2017 takes place from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. WWE announced the following on the event:

One of sports-entertainment's most historic cities will be the site of one of WWE's greatest traditions when the Scottrade Center in St. Louis hosts SmackDown LIVE's Money in the Bank 2017 on Sunday, June 18. Tickets for Team Blue's huge pay-per-view will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. CT. Since the event's introduction in 2010, Money in the Bank has quickly become one of WWE's most anticipated cards of the year, thanks to its exciting and eponymous Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the winner of which earns the right to cash in a guaranteed title opportunity against the WWE Champion. What insanity will take place this year as SmackDown LIVE Superstars throw caution to the wind in the pursuit of championship glory? Find out for yourself by securing your Money in the Bank tickets as soon as they become available this Friday!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.