Former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Duane "Gillberg" Gill made his WWE return on tonight's RAW from Las Vegas.
Below is a response from the real Goldberg and video from the segment:
Morons....— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
WAIT A MINUTE! That's not @Goldberg...it's GILLBERG! #RAW pic.twitter.com/fi9KfHszBO— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
.@IAmJericho had one final #FestivalOfFriendship gift for @FightOwensFight that topped them all! #Gillberg @Goldberg #RAW pic.twitter.com/dlyNTBAdPt— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
