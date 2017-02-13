- Above is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Teddy Long.

- It looks like Samoa Joe's main roster pay-per-view debut may come against Sami Zayn at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, Joe vs. Seth Rollins was scheduled for Fastlane until Rollins suffered a knee injury during Joe's RAW debut a few weeks back. Below is video from a segment with Joe and Sami on tonight's RAW:

