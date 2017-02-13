Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Las Vegas to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

This is the first main roster title run for Bayley. Charlotte just won the title back on December 18th at the "Roadblock: End of the Line" pay-per-view with a win over Sasha Banks.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:

Look at how PROUD @MsCharlotteWWE appears to be right about now as she torques the neck of @itsBayleyWWE... #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/dpxIbeQhle — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017

