Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Las Vegas to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

This is the first main roster title run for Bayley. Charlotte just won the title back on December 18th at the "Roadblock: End of the Line" pay-per-view with a win over Sasha Banks.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:



















Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles