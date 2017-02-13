Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW in Las Vegas to become the new RAW Women's Champion.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's main event:
It's a BIG FIGHT FEEL in Las Vegas' @TMobileArena! #RAW @MsCharlotteWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/rqpLRFVsGL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
#RAW #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE has to shake it off after @itsBayleyWWE takes control... #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/NqsEOQMUFW— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
She ain't all hugs...@itsBayleyWWE is on a MISSION tonight! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/lwOuR4av41— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
That look in the eyes of @MsCharlotteWWE? It's all about WINNING! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/miAx868wTI— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
Look at how PROUD @MsCharlotteWWE appears to be right about now as she torques the neck of @itsBayleyWWE... #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/dpxIbeQhle— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
Shades of @RicFlairNatrBoy... #RAW @MsCharlotteWWE #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/xKVWzlGLdF— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
Big boot drives the challenger off the apron, and @itsBayleyWWE is in BIG TROUBLE! #RAW #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/JowQ8E15q9— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
#GeneticallySuperior #RAW #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/lgyRLiSvyX— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
A NASTY collision leaves BOTH @itsBayleyWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE down! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/l80GUwVeOY— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
FIGURE FOUR LOCKED IN by @ItsBayleyWWE on @MsCharlotteWWE! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/5oiIDwpX7Y— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
MACHO MAN ELBOW from @itsBayleyWWE, but it only gets her a 2-count against @MsCharlotteWWE! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/NvtBvuEyb0— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
SHE'S DONE IT! @itsBayleyWWE is the NEWWWWW #RAW #WomensChampion after hitting @MsCharlotteWWE with the #BayleyToBelly! #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/21ZYRQWhzl— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
HEY! @MsCharlotteWWE just got CRUTCHED by @SashaBanksWWE to even the odds after @DanaBrookeWWE's interference! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/rOrLN5yFLD— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
ONE-TWO-NOOOOOOOO! @itsBayleyWWE hits @MsCharlotteWWE with a SUPER #Hurricanrana, but it's not enough! #RAW #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/GNFUXIeaTF— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
With a little assist from #TheBoss, @itsBayleyWWE has achieved her DREAM, defeating @MsCharlotteWWE for the #RAW #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/yDAN4XyTfT— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
Last night @NaomiWWE became #SDLive #WomensChampion, and tonight @itsBayleyWWE keeps it going becoming the #RAW #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/PVlCwVB41r— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
HUGS ALL AROUND in Vegas! #RAW #WomensTitle @ItsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/qK0b2ToN5r— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 14, 2017
.@SashaBanksWWE took care of @DanaBrookeWWE, helping @ItsBayleyWWE in her #RAW Women's Title Match vs @MsCharlotteWWE! pic.twitter.com/PheLXnh0GS— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.