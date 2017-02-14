- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after losing the RAW Women's Title to Bayley on last night's RAW from Las Vegas:


- Triple H tweeted this photo with the new RAW Women's Champion after her big win last night, which was the main event of RAW:


Gillberg Returns to WWE TV (Video), Goldberg Responds
- As noted, Bill Goldberg took to Twitter and called WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho "morons" after the Gillberg return on last night's RAW. After turning on Jericho during their Festival of Friendship, Owens took to Twitter and responded to Goldberg. You can see their exchange below:





