- Charlotte Flair tweeted the following after losing the RAW Women's Title to Bayley on last night's RAW from Las Vegas:
I've succeeded and failed throughout my life based on one person and one person only. ME.— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 14, 2017
This isn't done. #Raw #RoadTo5x
- Triple H tweeted this photo with the new RAW Women's Champion after her big win last night, which was the main event of RAW:
It's not #JustBayley...— Triple H (@TripleH) February 14, 2017
It's @WWE #Raw Women's Champion.
Congratulations @itsBayleyWWE!! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/iffCFCk9y0
- As noted, Bill Goldberg took to Twitter and called WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho "morons" after the Gillberg return on last night's RAW. After turning on Jericho during their Festival of Friendship, Owens took to Twitter and responded to Goldberg. You can see their exchange below:
Morons....— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
Keep diggin' that hole kid.... RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a ... https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
