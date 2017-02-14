- New WWE RAW Women's Champion Bayley is featured in this Fallout video from last night's RAW in Las Vegas. Bayley says she's always wanted to main event RAW for the title and she finally did that. She goes on to say she hopes the women she looked up to saw the match and can feel proud to know that the women's division is in good hands.

Bayley also tweeted this message to her fans:

It's actually real...& you guys always supported me. I've always wanted to do you proud & be YOUR girl..and Champion ??????..#Raw #HugLife — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 14, 2017

See Also Photos and Videos from Bayley's Big Win

- As seen on last night's RAW, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turned on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship segment. WWE posted the following storyline update on Jericho, noting that he's being evaluated for cervical pain and other potential injuries, but is also suffering from lacerations and contusions:

Chris Jericho was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated for cervical pain and possible injuries caused by the powerbomb on the apron by Kevin Owens. Jericho also appears to have suffered several lacerations and contusions. After the United States Champion presented his best friend with gifts during a "Festival of Friendship," Jericho told Owens how much he appreciated their bond in a heartfelt speech. In return, the WWE Universal Champion presented his supposed best friend with a gift of his own, The List of KO, before viciously assaulting him. The beatdown ended with a powerbomb onto the side of the ring, a move which has injured Superstars in the past, and Owens throwing Jericho into an LED screen. Check back with WWE.com for further updates on Jeri'ho's condition.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.