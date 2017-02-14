The Valentine's Day editions of WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place tonight live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California with fallout from Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues.

205 Live will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville taking on TJ Perkins in a non-title match as the two have unfinished business.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official SmackDown preview for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt to battle John Cena in a WWE Title Rematch tonight

* Naomi is the new SmackDown Women's Champion, but for how long?

* Who will rise out of the Turmoil to challenge American Alpha?

* Is Baron Corbin destined to become Intercontinental Champion?

* Will Ziggler's aggression cost him or give him exactly what he wants?

