Thanks to Gerry Wise for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Oakland, California:
* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins
* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over AJ Styles, The Miz and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way
* Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi defeated Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Natalya
* Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto
* John Cena and Luke Harper defeated Randy Orton and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt
