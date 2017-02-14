- Above is episode 3 of "Bella Brains" with Daniel Bryan trying to determine the smarter Bella Twin - Nikki Bella or Brie Bella.

- Today would have been the 46th birthday of former WWE Superstar Nelson "Big Daddy V/Viscera" Frazier, Jr. He passed away in 2014 at the age of 43, just 4 days after his birthday. ECW Original Tommy Dreamer turned 46 years old on Monday.

- R-Truth filmed a music video for his upcoming "Back Against The Wall" hip-hop single on Monday. He tweeted this photo from the set:

Early morning video shoot, " Back Against The Wall " Ron Killings an Laroo RTK... STOP!! Tell'em, betta look back. pic.twitter.com/vQdndAdCqG — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) February 13, 2017

