- Above is a clip from last night's Holy Foley episode with The Foley Family visiting Knoebels amusement park and Mick Foley finding the Fudge Kitchen.
??????ATTENTION??????— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 13, 2017
Future and current pro wrestlers/ sports entertainers.
BEST. SEMINAR. EVER.
This will be an incredible opp!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XtfaQXUtKc
- It looks like a thief busted windows out of a rental car that Heath Slater and other WWE Superstars were traveling in for Monday's live event in Oakland, California. Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension indicated on Twitter that they had a bookbag stolen from the car. Slater tweeted this photo of the damage:
Would you look at that!!!!! Welcome To Oakland... pic.twitter.com/fVrmU1anub— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) February 13, 2017
Ah positivity gone. Whoever stole my backpack today is a real champion of humanity— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) February 14, 2017
@HeathSlaterOMRB anyone seen my book bag? #Wasteland #Approved— Konnor (@KonnorWWE) February 13, 2017
