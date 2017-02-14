- John Cena shows off his rare 2012 Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition in this new "Auto Geek" video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- WWE Fastlane opponents Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens continued their war of words on Twitter this morning, seen below:
.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE.— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017
Take lots of pictures? Remember the moment?...What are you, my dad? Stop telling me what to do! And no, I will NOT turn down my music! https://t.co/7RCmurkFLK— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017
