- WWE posted this Valentine's Day message from The Miz and Maryse, featuring an appearance by James Ellsworth and Carmella.
- It appears Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are spending Valentine's Day doing rehab in Birmingham, Alabama today. They tweeted the following photo with a shot of Triple H in the background:
?? #HappyValentinesDay??@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/3hqx8KmC51— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 14, 2017
