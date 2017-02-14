Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring the Festival of Friendship with WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens turning on WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho plus Bayley winning the RAW Women's Title from Charlotte Flair in the main event, drew 3.087 million viewers. This is down 0.9% from last week's 3.115 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.199 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.153 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.909 million viewers.

RAW was #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor and Tucker Carlson. RAW was #2 on the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode: 3.615 million viewers

February 6th Episode: 3.115 million viewers

February 13th Episode: 3.087 million viewers

February 20th Episode:

