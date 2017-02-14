- As noted, Dolph Ziggler took over Cricket Wireless' Facebook page today to offer Valentine's Day advice to fans. You can watch his tips in the video above.

CBS Sports has a story here about Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper attending last night's RAW.

- There is apparently more to the awkward Emma segment on last night's RAW. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that there were big plans for the Emmaline character, however they were nixed after multiple rehearsals when producers felt that she wasn't able to pull off what they were looking to accomplish. WWE apparently wanted her to be "a throwback to characters like Sable and The Kat," however officials felt that she wasn't committing enough to the character and finally decided to have her revert to her old heel gimmick.

Emma made a short appearance as Emmalina on last night's RAW before she teased another makeover from Emmalina back to Emma and left, as seen below:

