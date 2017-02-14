- As noted, Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a rematch from last Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has been announced for tonight's WWE SmackDown. In the video above, Mickie said that she wasn't prepared on Sunday but is tonight. She also said that she's going to remind Becky that she's facing the greatest woman that she's ever faced in her entire life.

- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $22.50.

- Independent wrestler Teddy Stigma was at the recent WWE tryouts at the Performance Center and revealed that he suffered a strained MCL during a routine drill. He said that he plans to rehab the injury "fiercely" and come back stronger than before. You can check out his full statement below:

For anyone who missed my original tweet-storm about this from Feb 5th...

Spread the word and stuff. pic.twitter.com/nCqwKw5Nqh — Teddy Stigma (@TeddyStigma) February 13, 2017

